‘Putting MNA on PNIL’: IHC seeks Interior secretary, FIA’s reply on 25th

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Interior Secretary and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a petition filed MNA Rai Haider Ali seeking removal of his name from the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL).

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq heard the petition and issued the notices, seeking reply from the Interior Secretary and FIA on April 25.

Justice Amir Farooq also summoned the Deputy and Assistant Attorney General to assist the court.

During hearing expressing anger, the IHC CJ question why people’s names were being put on such lists and who were making all these lists, saying there was no scope for any such list in the law.

The petitioner’s counsel Shafqat Abbas told the court that his client was an elected MNA from Faisalabad and wanted to go abroad but was stopped at the airport.

“Upon inquiry, the MNA was told that his name has been included in PNIL that’s why he could not go abroad,” the lawyer said.

“Many of the old names have been removed and let’s see which ones are left,” the Assistant Attorney General (AAG) replied.

The IHC CJ directed the AAG to check the names remained on the list too.

“Sometimes they confiscate someone’s passport, sometimes they put their name in the stop list, don’t do that,” the IHC chief justice ordered.

Justice Farooq ordered that “I am giving the date of 25th April and call the concerned officer and submit the report.”

The court then issued notices to the respondents and and adjourned the hearing till April 25.