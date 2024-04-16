NATIONAL

Punjab CM visits THQ Murree, reviews medical facilities

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed indignation on seeing long queues of patients in the OPD, when she suddenly reached Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Murree.

The CM reprimanded the MS for making patients wait, and warned him to fix the hospital system, said a handout issued here on Tuesday. Maryam Nawaz visited various departments and wards of the hospital including OPD, Emergency, Medical Ward, Gynecology and Nursery.

The CM comforted a sick mother and her daughter, assuring them that everything would be fine. She expressed her love and compassion for a little child under treatment there, and directed the doctor to provide him best treatment facilities.

The CM also visited patients in the emergency ward one by one and prayed for their speedy recovery. She directed to ensure better care of patients in the emergency.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif interacted with the patients and their families and inquired about facilities in the hospital. She also inquired about the provision of free medicines and medical tests in the hospital. She inspected the PCU center, and reviewed treatment facilities there.
An elderly patient told the Chief Minister that medicines were available and there was no problem.

On her return from the hospital, the CM posed for a picture and hugged a female security guard on her request.

Staff Report
Staff Report

