Entrepreneurship curriculum launched in federal schools to foster innovation

ISLAMABAD: Federal educational institutions have geared up to introduce entrepreneurship education, aiming to nurture business acumen among students from grades 6 to 10 starting from the next academic session.

The newly designed curriculum aims to cultivate entrepreneurial skills, providing students with the tools and mindset needed for innovation and creativity. Unlike traditional learning methods, the curriculum emphasizes project-based learning, enabling students to apply theoretical knowledge to practical, real-world scenarios.

Secretary of Education, Mohiuddin Wani, highlighted that this initiative draws inspiration from a successful model implemented in Gilgit-Baltistan over the past two years. He stated, “This innovative approach to education aims to move away from conventional methods, fostering a spirit of entrepreneurship and imparting essential skills like creative thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork.”

To ensure the effective implementation of the new curriculum, 200 teachers will undergo specialized training in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Introducing entrepreneurship education at an early stage is expected to not only cultivate entrepreneurial spirit but also equip students with valuable life skills. This forward-thinking initiative aligns with the government’s target to transition away from traditional educational methods towards a more innovative and practical approach.