Xi Jinping stresses giving full play to CPPCC’s political advantage

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping on Friday called for further giving full play to the salient political advantage of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in developing a whole-process people’s democracy.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a meeting celebrating the 75th founding anniversary of the CPPCC held in Beijing.

It has been proven through practice over the past 75 years that the CPPCC is an innovative political system involving political parties, prominent individuals without any party affiliation, people’s organizations, and people from all walks of life and all ethnic groups under the leadership of the CPC, Xi said in his speech.

The CPPCC has distinctive political value in the development of political systems, he said.

Xi summarized key aspects of the Party’s important thinking on strengthening and improving the work of the CPPCC. These include upholding the Party’s overall leadership over the CPPCC, giving play to the CPPCC’s role as a specialized consultative body, and upholding and improving the country’s new type of socialist political party system, among others.

China, Malaysia commit to closer cooperation in modernization efforts

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday held talks with Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar in Beijing, with the two sides pledging to deepen cooperation in each other’s modernization efforts. The Malaysian king is on a four-day state visit to China that will conclude on Sunday. It is his first visit to a non-ASEAN country since assuming office as the head of state in January 2024. During the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi pointed out that as neighbors across the sea, China and Malaysia enjoy a time-honored friendship. Since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1974, China and Malaysia have always been on friendly terms and supported each other, setting a fine example of mutual achievements and win-win cooperation among countries, he said. Xi said this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries and the Year of China-Malaysia Friendship, a significant year for China-Malaysia relations to build on past achievements and forge ahead into the future. China is further deepening reform comprehensively and advancing high-standard opening up, which will bring new impetus and opportunities to China-Malaysia cooperation, he added.

China is ready to work with Malaysia to carry forward fine traditions, be close neighbors of everlasting friendship, sincere partners of joint development, brotherly friends and an important force for peace, Xi said, adding that the two countries should deepen strategic cooperation in each other’s modernization and push the building of a China-Malaysia community with a shared future to a new level. The Chinese president said China is ready to strengthen high-level exchanges with Malaysia, enhance strategic communication, and support each other on issues concerning each country’s core interests and major concerns. China supports the principles of Malaysia Madani—a policy framework of Malaysia that focuses on good governance and sustainable development—and is ready to share governance experiences with Malaysia, strengthen the alignment of development strategies between the two sides, and work together on high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, he said. Xi added that China is ready to work with Malaysia to implement key projects such as the “Two Countries, Twin Parks” between China and Malaysia and Malaysia’s East Coast Rail Link, enhance cooperation in agriculture and poverty reduction, and explore the potential for collaboration in emerging sectors like new energy and the digital economy, thus supporting each other’s modernization processes. He said, both sides should deepen the exchange and mutual learning between Chinese civilization and Islamic civilization, strengthen cooperation in higher education and joint scientific research, enhance mutual understanding among the people, and cultivate successors for the friendship between China and Malaysia. As important members of the Asia-Pacific region, developing countries, and emerging market economies, China and Malaysia should play a demonstrative and leading role, enriching the connotations and global significance of the China-Malaysia community with a shared future, said Xi. He said China supports Malaysia’s role as the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) next year and is willing to work together with Malaysia to promote East Asian cooperation and regional economic integration, enhance communication and coordination on major hot issues and international issues, and contribute to maintaining peace and stability in the region and the world at large.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, who is on a state visit to China, wave to children at a welcoming ceremony in the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, China, September 20, 2024. /Xinhua