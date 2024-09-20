China, EU hold constructive consultation on EV tariff disputes

BEIJING: China and the EU engaged in a “comprehensive, in-depth and constructive” consultation on Thursday regarding the EU’s ongoing anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), according to a statement released by China’s Ministry of Commerce.
During the meeting between Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao and European Commission Executive Vice President and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, both sides clearly expressed their political will to resolve differences through consultations, the statement said.
The two sides agreed to continue pushing forward negotiations on price commitments and to spare no effort in reaching a mutually acceptable solution through friendly dialogue and consultation, it added.
The European Commission initiated the anti-subsidy investigation without a formal complaint from EU industries, and the ministry characterized the rulings as “non-compliant, unreasonable and unfair.”
Although the Chinese side cannot agree with or accept this, it has consistently maintained the utmost sincerity and made efforts to resolve the issue properly through dialogue and consultation, according to the ministry.
It stressed that the Chinese EV industry proposed a price commitment solution during the investigation and further improved it based on EU concerns, demonstrating the utmost flexibility and sincerity from the Chinese side.
Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao holds talks with European Commission Executive Vice President and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis in Brussels, Belgium, September 19, 2024.
China urges the EU to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of China, France and the EU on properly addressing economic and trade frictions through dialogue and consultation, and to take proactive actions to meet China halfway, according to the statement.
It cautioned that China will resolutely take necessary measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of its enterprises if the EU insists on implementing unreasonable tariffs.
China underscored that it has always exercised prudence and restraint in using trade remedy measures while upholding fair and free trade, the statement said.
China’s trade remedy investigations against the EU were initiated at the request of domestic industries, fully complying with Chinese law and World Trade Organization regulations. These investigations were conducted rigorously, adhering to legal standards with transparency and openness, the statement added.
“China has the responsibility to safeguard the justified demands and legitimate rights of its domestic industries,” the statement noted.
The two sides also exchanged views on other trade and economic issues, according to the statement.