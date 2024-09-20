China, EU hold constructive consultation on EV tariff disputes

BEIJING: China and the EU engaged in a “comprehensive, in-depth and constructive” consultation on Thursday regarding the EU’s ongoing anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), according to a statement released by China’s Ministry of Commerce.

During the meeting between Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao and European Commission Executive Vice President and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, both sides clearly expressed their political will to resolve differences through consultations, the statement said.

The two sides agreed to continue pushing forward negotiations on price commitments and to spare no effort in reaching a mutually acceptable solution through friendly dialogue and consultation, it added.

The European Commission initiated the anti-subsidy investigation without a formal complaint from EU industries, and the ministry characterized the rulings as “non-compliant, unreasonable and unfair.”

Although the Chinese side cannot agree with or accept this, it has consistently maintained the utmost sincerity and made efforts to resolve the issue properly through dialogue and consultation, according to the ministry.

It stressed that the Chinese EV industry proposed a price commitment solution during the investigation and further improved it based on EU concerns, demonstrating the utmost flexibility and sincerity from the Chinese side.