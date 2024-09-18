Rory McIlroy has zero clue who Spiderman star Tom Holland is as they meet on golf range | Video

It turns out Rory McIlroy isn’t much of a fan of “Spider-Man.” Whether it’s Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield playing the web-slinging superhero, McIlroy seems uninterested. And as for Tom Holland’s version, it appears McIlroy has skipped all three of Holland’s “Spider-Man” movies and hasn’t seen any of the Marvel cinematic universe films where Holland features prominently. If that’s true, kudos to McIlroy for not getting swept up in the Marvel frenzy.

Despite Holland’s fame, especially in his home country of England, where the BMW PGA Championship is currently taking place at Wentworth on the DP World Tour, McIlroy remained indifferent. Each year, the Pro-Am attracts a host of British celebrities, including actors, athletes, and musicians. Holland, known for his starstruck moment watching Jon Rahm’s impressive tee shot last year, was back again this week. On Tuesday, he arrived at the range with baskets of balls to warm up for the Pro-Am and introduced himself to McIlroy.

The exchange was far from warm. Based on their brief, somewhat uncomfortable interaction, it’s safe to say McIlroy had no idea who Holland was:

The encounter could best be described as frosty. McIlroy’s reaction was what you’d expect if he had been approached by a random weekend golfer rather than a global movie star. He barely glanced up from his golf bag, showing little interest in acknowledging Holland.

To those who think we may be overanalyzing, let’s compare McIlroy’s much warmer reception when tennis icon Andy Murray appeared on the same range: