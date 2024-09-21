NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz meets party supremo to discuss key appointment

By Monitoring Report
Former Prime Minister of pakistan , Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif discussing some points with his younger brother and Chief Minister of punjab, Province , Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif during the workers convention in Lahore, Pakistan . 04 , October 2017. Sharif was removed from the prime ministers position after a Supreme Court ruling disqualified him from holding political office because of corruption allegations . The intra-party election is being held after the National Assembly on Monday passed the Elections Bill 2017, paving way for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to regain chairmanship of the ruling party.Photo0 by Rana Imran (Photo by Rana Imran/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday held a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif and discussed a crucial appointment, seeking his input ahead of appointment on a very important position.

According to a private a private TV channel, the meeting held at Jati Umra was mainly focused on an appointment going to be made for a very important position.

The prime minister briefed his brother and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif on the proposed name and sought his input on the matter.

The sources privy to the development added that Nawaz Sharif shared his decision on the appointment with PM Shehbaz. They said the appointment relates to a key institution impacting the entire country, with the individual currently serving in Punjab.

According to the report quoting sources, the meeting between Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz Sharif was not related to any appointment in the judiciary.

“The appointment is going to be made in any other institution and of such important nature that PM Shehbaz Sharif opted to meet Nawaz Sharif in person instead of talking on the phone,” the sources said.

It should be noted that here that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz was also present on this occasion

In the important meeting, the prime minister gave a detailed briefing to Nawaz Sharif on the current situation of the country and consultations held with the allied parties so far.

Previous article
CJP picks Justice Aminuddin as third member of key committee under new ordinance
Next article
Will turn Lahore rally into a protest if govt refuses permission: Imran
