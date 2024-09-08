CITY

Federal govt committed to welfare of artistes: Farah Diba

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Coordinator to Prime Minister on Culture and National Heritage Farah Diba visited the renowned director Altaf Hussain at his residence to inquire after his health.

On the occasion, she offered her well wishes to the ailing director and conveyed a message from the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, to Altaf Hussain, stating that the minister asked about his health and prayed for his long and healthy life.

Farah Diba mentioned that the film industry currently needs his guidance. She emphasized that artists are very sensitive and should be appreciated. She also added that the federal government is thinking positively about artists and that the current government is artist-friendly. She assured that she will act as a bridge between the government and artists. Farah Diba further said that the film industry runs in her blood, and Altaf Hussain is considered one of the best and senior-most directors in the Pakistan film industry.

On this occasion, senior director Altaf Hussain said that Farah Diba is like a daughter to them, and he expressed his gratitude to the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting and to Farah Diba. He added that Farah Diba has previously worked for the film industry as well. Both Altaf Hussain and Farah Diba also reminisced about the late actor Rangeela. It is worth noting that legendary director Altaf Hussain has directed 87 films to date.

Previous article
Shanto on the same page
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

McDonald’s and US election: How the fast food chain could sway...

As the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election draws near, McDonald’s, an iconic American fast-food brand, has become a focal point for both GOP nominee Donald...

Eight bodies recovered from debris of collapsed building in India

Prominent Indian TV actor Vikas Sethi passes away at 48

Punjab govt introduces changes to syllabus for class 9 and 11

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.