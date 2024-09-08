Federal govt committed to welfare of artistes: Farah Diba

LAHORE: Coordinator to Prime Minister on Culture and National Heritage Farah Diba visited the renowned director Altaf Hussain at his residence to inquire after his health.

On the occasion, she offered her well wishes to the ailing director and conveyed a message from the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, to Altaf Hussain, stating that the minister asked about his health and prayed for his long and healthy life.

Farah Diba mentioned that the film industry currently needs his guidance. She emphasized that artists are very sensitive and should be appreciated. She also added that the federal government is thinking positively about artists and that the current government is artist-friendly. She assured that she will act as a bridge between the government and artists. Farah Diba further said that the film industry runs in her blood, and Altaf Hussain is considered one of the best and senior-most directors in the Pakistan film industry.

On this occasion, senior director Altaf Hussain said that Farah Diba is like a daughter to them, and he expressed his gratitude to the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting and to Farah Diba. He added that Farah Diba has previously worked for the film industry as well. Both Altaf Hussain and Farah Diba also reminisced about the late actor Rangeela. It is worth noting that legendary director Altaf Hussain has directed 87 films to date.