TikTok takes action against over 18.5m videos in Pakistan

TikTok took action against more than 18.5 million videos in Pakistan in the last three months of 2023 for breaching its community guidelines.

In a press release, TikTok said it took action against 18,596,077 videos “in the fourth quarter, underscoring its resolve to combat violations effectively.” Moreover, TikTok aggressively pursued spam accounts and related content, implementing robust measures to prevent their proliferation, it said.

The video sharing social media platform said it unveiled the latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for the fourth quarter of 2023 to foster a secure online environment “reflecting its dedication to building trust and ensuring a safe platform for its global community”.

During the October-December period of 2023, TikTok’s proactive measures led to the removal of 176,461,963 videos worldwide, representing about 1.0% of all videos uploaded on the platform. A substantial portion of these, 128,300,584 videos, were identified and removed through automated detection technologies, while 8,038,106 videos were reinstated upon further review.

Notably, about 95.3% of videos that violated the guidelines were removed within 24 hours of posting, and the proactive removal rate for the quarter stood impressively at 99.5% globally. In a global effort to safeguard younger users, TikTok also deleted 19,848,855 accounts suspected of belonging to individuals under the age of 13, read the press release.

“TikTok’s Community Guidelines are meticulously crafted to cultivate an environment that is safe, inclusive, and authentic for all users, without exceptions. The guidelines are enforced uniformly across all content and users, with TikTok striving for consistency and fairness in its enforcement actions,” it said.