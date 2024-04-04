Entertainment

Meghan Markle demands apology from Kate amid Royal ‘storm’: Expert

By Web Desk

Meghan Markle is reportedly demanding an apology from Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Sussex, who is reportedly tipped to meet the Princess of Wales in the month of May, will only agree on a reunion the latter apologises to her for alleged discrimination from the Royal Family.

Royal expert Tom Quinn says: “Kate definitely doesn’t want an apology, but Meghan definitely does. William just thinks the whole thing is a storm in a teacup and can’t understand why his brother can’t get over the sort of spat that many brothers have to go through. Meghan and Harry feel hurt by the way they were treated when they were working members of the royal family and William and Kate feel they were treated poorly once Harry and Meghan left and Harry published Spare”.

Tom further tells Mirror: “There is no way Meghan would bring the children to the UK. William and Kate have suggested that Meghan and Harry bring the children and that the two couples and their families try to make up, but the suggestion is not leading anywhere so far.”

Previous article
Man pleads guilty in £4.8m gold toilet theft from Winston Churchill’s ancestral home
Next article
TikTok takes action against over 18.5m videos in Pakistan
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Doctors pull a live 30 cm-long eel from man’s abdomen

In a horrific medial emergency case, the doctors removed a foot-long live eel from a man’s belly apparently slid up his rectum in Vietnam’s...

Taiwan quake: Several still remain trapped as injuries cross 1,000 mark

4-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays announced by govt

TikTok takes action against over 18.5m videos in Pakistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.