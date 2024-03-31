Ayaz, Mustafa Shah extend warm felicitation to Christian community on Easter

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah have extended warm felicitations to the Christian Members of the Parliament and the Christian community on the occasion of Easter.

The Speaker said that the role of non-Muslim communities in the development of Pakistan is an irrefutable reality. Ayaz Sadiq also said that the constitution imparts provision of all basic rights to minorities.

Speaker in his message on the eve of Easter urged the parliamentarians and citizens to pro-actively play their part in peace-keeping and in promotion of inter-faith harmony, as these are the pre-requisites for socio-economic prosperity and a progressive society.

In addition, he reaffirmed that the rights and privileges of all citizens, irrespective of their

religious beliefs, are guaranteed and safe-guarded by the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Moreover, the Speaker stressed on the need for engaging in legislation aimed at enhancing inter-faith harmony, while adopting a non-partisan approach and working beyond party lines for the betterment of all the non-Muslim communities of Pakistan.