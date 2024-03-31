Sindh’s 5000 years old history teaches love, peace & brotherhood: Zulfiqar Shah

THATTA: Sindh Minister of Tourism, Culture and Antiquities Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah has said that the 5000 years old history of Sindh has always taught love, peace and brotherhood. He said the tourists and Researchers of abroad will take away a good message from here.

The provincial minister was speaking to media after receiving a 37-member delegation of archeology expert professors and doctors from different universities of Spain led by Prof. Gaimen which visited the historical monument place of Sindh Makli.

Syed Zulfiqar Shah said that the respect, love and affection received by the Spanish delegation was a message to the whole world that Sindh has been the cradle of peace for centuries.

He said that Mohan Jo Daro Airport should be opened so that tourists can easily reach Mohan Jo Daro and other historical places of Sindh.

The provincial minister said that the Spanish delegation has traveled from Islamabad to Mohanjo Daro, Hala, Kot Diji fort, Bhat Shah and reached at Makli. It was a big message for the elements who want to destabilize Pakistan and hinder its development, he added.

He said that we will leave no stone unturned to further develop the tourism and culture sector and spread the message of peace and brotherhood throughout Pakistan.

Provincial Minister Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah, MNA Sadiq Ali Memon, MPA Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi and Provincial Secretary Tourism, Culture, Archeology Khalid Chachar welcomed the delegation to visit the historic site of Makli and presented the Sindh’s traditional gifts Ajarak.

The Managing Director of Sindh Tourism Development Corporation Syed Fayaz Ali Shah, Director of Archeology Fateh Sheikh, Chairman District Council Abdul Hameed Panhwar, Vice Chairman Mumtaz Jalbani, General Secretary PPP Imtiaz Ahmad Qureshi, Syed Tanveer Shah Shirazi, SSP Dr. Imran Khan, ADC Kashif Ali Qureshi, Assistant Commissioner Rizwan Alam Sheikh, In-charge Makli Archeology Department Zaheer Ahmed Jokhio and other officers of various departments were also present on this occasion.

Earlier, a delegation of expert professors and doctors from different universities in Spain visited the historical places of Sindh, Mohan Jo Darro, Kot Diji Fort, Hala, Bhat Shah and reached at World heritage site Makli, examined it and got research and information also taking pictures of ancient relics. The delegation members said that the people of Sindh were very hospitable and loving, they were very happy to come here.

The delegation also visited and examined the historic Shahjahan Jama Masjid of Thatta.