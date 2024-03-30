Imran appoints focal persons for prison meetings after SOPs agreement

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan has appointed Barrister Gohar, Sher Afzal Marwat, and Barrister Umair Niazi as focal persons for conducting meetings with him in prison.

This decision comes following the establishment of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) between Imran Khan and the Superintendent of Adiala Jail, under which both parties have mutually agreed and signed.

According to the SOPs, three focal persons have been designated by Imran Khan to facilitate meetings in the jail. Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat and Barrister Umair Niazi will oversee the organization of these meetings as per the agreed protocols.

Under the SOPs, each focal person will nominate two individuals for meetings with Imran Khan in jail. These meetings are scheduled to take place twice a week, with Tuesdays reserved for meetings with Imran Khan’s family members and Thursdays for interactions with lawyers and other political figures. However, any meeting requested under court orders will be subject to Imran Khan’s consent.

Moreover, it has been confirmed that the ban on meetings with Imran Khan and other prisoners in Adiala Jail has been lifted. Adiala Jail Superintendent Asad Javed Waraich affirmed the lifting of the ban, stating that now all prisoners, including Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and Parvez Elahi, can meet according to the prescribed procedure.

This development marks a significant shift, allowing for improved communication and interaction between Imran Khan and other inmates, in accordance with established protocols and legal requirements.