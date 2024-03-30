NATIONAL

Timings of two BRT Peshawar routes extended to facilitate people

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: The timings of two routes of BRT Peshawar have been increased to facilitate people in the holy month of Ramazan.

Route ER-09 which runs from Gulbehar to Phase 6 Terminal will now be operational till 9:45 PM instead of 7:25 PM whereas the last bus on route SR-08 will leave at 10 pm instead of 9 pm.

Bus route SR-08 runs from Gulbahar to Mall of Hayatabad and stops at all stations.

During the preparations for Eid and the last days of Ramazan, the rush of passengers is increasing. Looking after such a rush of passengers, the management of BRT Peshawar Services decided to service timing in order to facilitate the maximum number of passengers.

An increase in the number of passengers has been seen on both these routes after Iftar due to which this decision was made in the larger public interest.

Previous article
‘No one safe in jail’, says Indian MP Gopal Yadav on Mukhtar Ansari’s death in UP prison
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Maryam stresses collective efforts for environmental sustainability

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday emphasized the significance of collaborative endeavours in ensuring a clean environment for future generations. In her...

Epaper_24-03-30 LHR

Epaper_24-03-30 ISB

Epaper_24-03-30 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.