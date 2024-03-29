Vital trains

For the convenience of the people of Sindh and Balochistan, train services, such as Chiltan Express, Khushal Khan Khattak Express and Akbar Express, which were shut down during the Covid pandemic, should be resumed without any further delay. These trains will not only increase the revenue of Pakstan Railways, but will also facilitate and eleviate financial burden on the poor people who have been exploited by the road transport mafia for the last three years. Besides, the section from Kot Addu to Jacobabad will also be saved from destruction. The relevant minister must grant the people affordable travel relief during this time of crisis.

WAFA ABBAS CHANDIO

SHIKARPUR