Opinion

Tump tehsil

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

Despite its picturesque surroundings and rich cultural history, the Tump tehsil of Kech district in Balochistan is grappling with a myriad of problems. The town lacks basic infrastructure, such as proper roads, healthcare facilities and educational institutions, making it difficult for the residents to access essential services. The inadequate infrastructure also impedes economic growth and development, leaving many residents without viable job opportunities. With the right interventions and support, Tump can emerge as a thriving and prosperous community. All stakeholders must work together to address these issues and pave the way for sustainable development and progress in Tump tehsil.

FARIS KHALIQ

TURBAT

Previous article
Chinese investigators arrive to join Besham suicide attack probe
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan, Afghanistan advance in discussions on trade and transit during talks...

Pakistan and Afghanistan reached certain agreements during trade talks in Kabul, including beginning negotiations on a revised transit trade agreement and implementing a temporary admission...

Jailed Muslim leader, ex- MLA Mukhtar Ansari dies in Indian jail; Section 144 imposed in UP

59 candidates to contest for remaining Senate seats

Aliya Hamza and Sanam Javed arrested in another case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.