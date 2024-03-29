Despite its picturesque surroundings and rich cultural history, the Tump tehsil of Kech district in Balochistan is grappling with a myriad of problems. The town lacks basic infrastructure, such as proper roads, healthcare facilities and educational institutions, making it difficult for the residents to access essential services. The inadequate infrastructure also impedes economic growth and development, leaving many residents without viable job opportunities. With the right interventions and support, Tump can emerge as a thriving and prosperous community. All stakeholders must work together to address these issues and pave the way for sustainable development and progress in Tump tehsil.

FARIS KHALIQ

TURBAT