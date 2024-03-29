Opinion

Damascus to Karachi

The high cost of flights in Syria, particularly on the Damascus-Karachi route, is disappointing. Currently, there is only one airline offering flights on this route. While this provides some level of service to the passengers, it limits choices and drives up prices as well. We fondly remember Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) previously serving this route. Its absence has created a gap in options for the travellers. The airline authorities, especially PIA, should consider resuming services on the sector.

MARIA AHMED SIDDIQUI

KARACHI

