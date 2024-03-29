Opinion

Issues of Lahore

The new government in Punjab seems to have a plan, and it is good to see that it is focussing on the right issues. We, the citizens of Lahore, would like the government to address some of the longstanding issues, such as the rising number of beggars, misuse of loudspeakers by mosques, especially during the early hours and late in the night, pressure horns on buses and trucks, noise pollution, and road-side encroachments. As the broken glass theory goes, it is these seemingly insignificant matters that escalate into big governance challenges if not effectively addressed.

ADEEL AHMED

LAHORE

