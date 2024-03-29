Neglected housing scheme

The Benazir Bhutto Town, located in Karachi’s Hawksbay area, was envisioned as a model residential project. But it has been plagued by the absence of essential services. While the housing scheme was established years ago, it still lacks basic necessities, such as electricity, water, gas, schools, hospitals, public transport, petrol pumps and markets. It is distressing to see that the residential scheme has failed to fulfil its purpose of providing a comfortable living environment to its residents. The authorities need to address these issues and ensure that the residents of Benazir Bhutto Town are provided with all the utilities they deserve.

SAFIUDIN AWAN

KARACHI