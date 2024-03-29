Parineeti Chopra Addresses Pregnancy Rumours

Parineeti Chopra, the Bollywood actor, has broken her silence regarding the renewed speculations about her pregnancy, which gained momentum after her recent public appearance at the trailer launch of her upcoming film.

Chopra’s return to the spotlight for the promotion of ‘Chamkila’ fueled the pregnancy rumors, especially as she was seen sporting loose, oversized outfits that led netizens to speculate about her concealing a baby bump.

In response to these rumors, Chopra took to her Instagram stories to address the gossip in a cryptic manner. She wrote, “Kaftan dress = pregnancy, oversized shirt = pregnancy, Comfy Indian Kurta = pregnancy,” followed by a laughing emoji, seemingly dismissing the speculations.

It’s worth noting that Parineeti Chopra married politician Raghav Chadha from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a private ceremony in Udaipur in September last year.

As for her professional endeavors, she is gearing up for the release of Netflix’s biopic on Indian singer Amar Singh Chamkila, where she stars alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is scheduled to premiere on April 12 on the streaming platform.