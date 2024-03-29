Man strangles sister to death while family watches and films the horrifying murder

A horrifying incident unfolded in Toba Tek Singh city of Punjab, Pakistan, where a brother strangled his sister to death at their home. Suspected to be an honor killing, the heinous act was captured on camera earlier this month and has since circulated on social media.

ٹوبہ ٹیک سنگھ کے علاقے 477 ج ب میں بھائی نے بہن کو باپ اور ایک اور شخص کی موجودگی میں گلہ دباکر قتل کردیا۔ pic.twitter.com/GqRsVxiH2l — صحرانورد (@Aadiiroy2) March 27, 2024

The disturbing video shows the man strangling his 22-year-old sister, Maria, to death in front of their family members, including the victim’s sister-in-law. Shockingly, the father later handed a bottle of water to the man after he had committed the gruesome act.

Local authorities reported that the crime occurred between midnight on March 17 and 18, with the perpetrators burying the woman’s body. Following the discovery of the crime on March 24, the police arrested two men, and an FIR was filed.

ٹوبہ ٹیک سنگھ میں ظالم بھائی نے باپ کے ساتھ ملکر بہن کا قتل کردیا، ہولناک ویڈیو نے دل دہلا دیے، ڈی پی او خانپور عباد نثار کی گفتگو#BOLNews #TobaTekSingh pic.twitter.com/FW6njmrE1G — BOL Network (@BOLNETWORK) March 27, 2024

The motive behind this horrific crime remains unclear, sparking outrage on social media, with demands for strict action against the culprits.

This incident bears a tragic resemblance to the 2016 murder of social media star Qandeel Baloch, dubbed as Pakistan’s Kim Kardashian. Baloch’s brother, Muhammad Waseem, confessed to killing her for “bringing dishonor” to the family. His sentencing to life imprisonment in 2019 was followed by his release in 2022 after Baloch’s mother pardoned him under a legal provision allowing a victim’s family to forgive the offender.