PCB likely to appoint Babar Azam captain of T20 side

LAHORE – Babar Azam has reportedly been finalised by the PCB selection committee to replace Shaheen Shah Afridi as T20 Captain.

He will captain the side in the upcoming 5-match T20 New Zealand series set to begin on April 18th.

Currently, Babar Azam is attending the training camp at Kakul among 29 other cricketers.

As per reports, Shaheen Afridi wants to step down from the T20 captaincy, although he is being advised against. He too is present at the Kakiul training camp.

n November of last year, Babar relinquished his role as captain of the national team across all formats, concluding his lengthy tenure in the leadership position. This decision came after a disappointing World Cup campaign that drew widespread criticism.

For months, the former captain faced scrutiny following Pakistan’s lackluster performance in the Asia Cup, a trend that persisted into the World Cup, resulting in their elimination before reaching the semifinals.

Although Babar had been appointed as the white-ball captain in 2019 and as Test skipper in 2020, Pakistan did not secure any ICC or Asia Cup titles during his captaincy.