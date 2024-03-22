Dr Musadik, US Ambassador reaffirm commitment to achieving shared energy goals

Blome meeting comes part of high-level engagements after formation of new govt

ISLAMABAD: Continuing high-level engagements after formation of new government in Pakistan, Ambassador of the United States Donald Blome called on Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Friday to discuss technology transfer, investment opportunities, capacity-building initiatives in the energy sector, and regional projects.

During the meeting with Dr Malik, the ambassador extended his congratulations on assuming the office and expressed high hopes for the transformation of the energy sector.

The federal minister appreciated the US envoy for always extending his support and reaffirmed that together, both countries can achieve shared energy goals. Ways and means to promote a sustainable carbon-friendly footprint, renewables, and green hydrogen were also discussed, read a statement issued by the Ministry of Energy.

Malik highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to fostering stronger ties with the US. He apprised the ambassador regarding Pakistan’s vast potential in the energy sector, particularly in the minerals sector.

Ambassador Blome informed the minister that a high-level economic dialogue is scheduled to be held in April in Washington, where energy-related matters, including minerals, would take centre stage.

Prior to this meeting, Ambassador Blome also called on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and discussed matters of mutual interest including economy, trade and regional security.

According to a spokesperson, Blome expressed Washington’s resolve to work with Islamabad, saying that Pakistan’s security and prosperity is a top priority of the US. The two officials also exchanged views on US support for economic reforms, according to an official statement.

Earlier in the month, Ambassador Blome also met President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and discussed strengthening bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the president said that Pakistan had enjoyed a long-standing and broad-based relationship with the US spanning over seven decades, which needed to be further strengthened.

In his interaction with the premier, the US top diplomat discussed the economic reforms through the International Monetary Fund (IMF) alongside other key issues.

PM Shehbaz had expressed satisfaction on the present state of bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States, according to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

A number of issues of bilateral and regional significance were also discussed during the meeting, including the situation in Gaza and the Red Sea, developments in Afghanistan, as well as the case of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, which was raised forcefully by PM Shehbaz.