Kate Middletown reveals ‘major surgery’ leading to cancer diagnosis as reason behind lengthy absence from public life

Kate, the Princess of Wales, has revealed in a video message released on Friday that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy. This announcement comes two months after she underwent “major” abdominal surgery.

The specific type of cancer has not been disclosed. Kate began her chemotherapy treatment in late February, coinciding with King Charles, her father-in-law, also receiving cancer treatment.

Watch video here:

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

In the video filmed at Windsor on Wednesday, Kate, 42, shared, “This news came as a significant shock, and William and I have been actively managing and processing this privately for the sake of our young family.” She also mentioned the time it took to recover from the major surgery before commencing her treatment.

The cancer was discovered during post-operative tests following her abdominal surgery in mid-January.

Initially, it was believed that her condition was non-cancerous.

The Princess requested the public for “space, time and privacy” while dealing with her condition.