‘Simple and Clear’: Will Smith on reding the Quran ‘cover to cover’ in Ramzan:

Oscar-winning actor Will Smith has discussed his spiritual journey and experience reading the Quran, Islam’s sacred text, following a challenging two-year period.

He shared these insights during an appearance on the Big Time Podcast, led by journalist Amr Adeeb on the Saudi Shahid service.

“As a 55-year-old who has always been drawn to spirituality,” he remarked, “the recent challenges in my life led me to explore my inner beliefs.” He mentioned that this exploration included reading various sacred texts, among them the Quran.

Smith elaborated, “During this year’s Ramzan, I completed reading the Quran from start to finish.”

He added, “I am currently focused on broadening my heart to embrace as many individuals as I can.”

He expressed his astonishment at the frequent references to Prophet Moses in the Quran, which he found profoundly moving.