PPP MNA Shehla Raza appointed as first woman to lead Pakistan Hockey Federation

ISLAMABAD – Syeda Shehla Raza of the Pakistan Peoples Party PPP has become the first female president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

At a Karachi meeting, MNA Shehla Raza was elected unanimously as the head of the hockey authority, and Raja Shuja was chosen as the finance secretary.

The assembly saw the participation of 54 from a total of 64 members, with attendees from National Bank and Pakistan Customs.

Shehla Raza had previously held the position of vice president within the hockey federation.

In February of the current year, Khalid Sajjad Khokhar stepped down from his long-standing role as president of the PHF after an eight-year tenure.

Pakistan’s national hockey team has not qualified for the Olympic Games for the third time in a row.

Their most recent participation in the Olympics was in 2012, securing 7th place, an improvement over the 8th place in 2008. Despite boasting eight Olympic medals, the country has faced challenges in maintaining its hockey prominence lately.

The management of hockey in Pakistan has encountered turmoil, with financial difficulties causing a delay in the payment of allowances and salaries for players and coaches