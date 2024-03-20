Cyphergate: Donald Lu calls Feb 8 polls ‘irregular’ ahead of congressional hearing today

WASHINGTON – Donald Lu, the Assistant Secretary of State, has pointed out inconsistencies in the polls of February 8 and affirmed the United States’ dedication to fortifying democratic institutions in Pakistan. Lu made these comments in written statement ahead of a House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee hearing scheduled for Today (Wednesday).

Lu is scheduled to testify at the Congressional hearing on US-Pak relations after elections. The hearing will begin at 7:15PM local time.

The session, named ‘Pakistan After the Elections: Examining the Future of Democracy in Pakistan and the US-Pakistan Relationship,’ was declared by the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee, with Lu as a principal witness.

Lu’s prepared remarks, posted on Tuesday on the subcommittee’s website, broach various concerns regarding the bilateral relationship and the direction of US policy towards Pakistan.

He noted that the State Department issued an immediate statement post-Pakistan’s general elections last month, criticizing the undue limitations on freedoms of expression, association, and assembly.

Lu highlighted that the department criticized the electoral violence, human rights and freedom restrictions, assaults on media personnel, and barriers to internet and telecommunication access.

He relayed concerns about reported electoral interference and urged thorough investigations into such claims.

“We were specifically troubled by the pre-election instances of electoral misconduct and violence,” he articulated, detailing first the assaults on police, politicians, and political assemblies by terrorist factions, and second, the harassment and abuse of journalists, especially women, by political party enthusiasts. He also noted the registration challenges faced by certain candidates and parties.

He further stated that on election day, a well-regarded local monitoring group reported being prevented from observing the vote count in numerous constituencies.

“Even though a high court had ordered that internet services remain uninterrupted on election day, mobile data services were shut down, cutting off the main channel for Pakistanis to access social media and messaging apps,” he reported.

Some positives

Lu, however, also highlighted some positive aspects of the Pakistani elections.

“Despite the risk of violence, more than 60 million Pakistanis cast their votes, with over 21 million women participating. The parliament saw a 50% increase in female members compared to the 2018 elections. There was also a significant presence of candidates from religious and ethnic minorities and the youth vying for parliamentary seats,” he observed.

He remarked in his testimony that the Pakistani electorate had options.

“With seats won by a variety of political entities in both national and provincial assemblies, three distinct political parties now govern the country’s four provinces. Over 5,000 independent monitors were deployed, whose organization acknowledged the election’s competitive and orderly nature despite noting certain irregularities in result tallying,” he continued.

Future US-Pak policy

Lu emphasized the strategic relevance of Pakistan to the US, highlighting their mutual interest in enhancing democratic frameworks, supporting the US-Pakistan Green Alliance Framework, collaborating against terrorist factions like Al-Qaeda and Daesh, and promoting human rights and religious freedom.

He acknowledged the significant role of the US in Pakistan’s economic stability.

“Over our 76-year partnership, we’ve been a major contributor to vital infrastructure projects. For instance, the US is refurbishing the Mangla and Tarbela dams, which supply electricity to millions in Pakistan.”

He mentioned that US support for Pakistan has spanned development aid, private investments, and emergency aid during crises like the recent severe floods.

“Regrettably, Pakistan’s increasing debt issue stems from a decade of high borrowing, notably from the PRC,” he cautioned, noting that nearly 70% of the country’s federal revenue this year is anticipated to service this substantial debt.

Lu advocated for economic reforms and private sector-driven investments to foster growth in Pakistan, warning against further governmental indebtedness in his testimony.