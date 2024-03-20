West Indies women’s team tour of Pakistan: Visitors to arrive April 14

The West Indies women’s cricket team will arrive in Karachi on April 14 for an eight-match white-ball series to be held at the National Bank Stadium, announced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday.

The tour will begin with a three-match ODI series starting on April 18, followed by a five-match T20I series from April 26 to May 3, all at the same location.

This marks the West Indies women’s second visit to Pakistan since their 2021 tour when they played three ODIs in Karachi.

The forthcoming ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 series represents the fourth home series for the PCB, following visits from Sri Lanka, Ireland, and South Africa in June 2022, November 2022, and September 2023, respectively.

Tania Mallick, Head of Women’s Cricket, expressed, “We warmly welcome the West Indies women’s team to Pakistan for this series. The hosting of our fourth series within the 2022-25 ICC Women’s Championship cycle underscores the PCB’s dedication to enhancing women’s cricket and offering our players international exposure.”

She further remarked, “This series against West Indies will foster and strengthen the camaraderie and ties among the cricketing nations.”

She also highlighted the significance of the upcoming series in the context of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25, as it nears its end, with the Pakistan women’s team aiming for direct qualification to the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup.

“Our team’s current standing signifies our commitment and effort, aiming to secure maximum points from the three championship games at home,” she stated.

“With the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup approaching later this year and considering our recent successful performances in T20 cricket, we’ve planned five T20Is against West Indies. This T20I series is crucial for the selectors to finalize our squad for the upcoming global tournament,” Mallick concluded.

Tour schedule:



April 14 — West Indies women’s team arrival in Karachi

April 18 — First ODI at National Bank Stadium (NBS), Karachi (330pm local time) (ICC Women’s Championship)

April 21 — Second ODI at NBS

April 23 — Third ODI at NBS

April 26 — First T20I at NBS

April 28 — Second T20I at NBS

April 30 — Third T20I at NBS

May 2 — Fourth T20I at NBS

May 3 — Fifth T20I at NBS