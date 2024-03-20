HEADLINES

Ishaq Dar passed over for Finance portfolio due to Private sector’s dislike for him: Qaiser Sheikh

By Monitoring Report

A private TV channel reported on Wednesday that PML-N leader and Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping, Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, disclosed that the private sector was dissatisfied with former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

In a one-on-one interview, Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh stated, “While Ishaq Dar has a good grasp of finance, his approach did not sit well with the private sector.”

He clarified, when asked if there was any pressure to replace Ishaq Dar, that no such pressure existed, yet discontent in the private sector stemmed from a lack of facilitation by Dar.

Regarding the new finance minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Qaiser remarked on his reputable banking background, expressing hope for his success in addressing Pakistan’s economic challenges.

The PML-N leader provocatively questioned whether Pakistan might start importing prime ministers, akin to the ‘imported’ finance minister, highlighting that such a practice is unheard of globally.

He questioned the strategy of the PML-N in not having finance experts directly elected to the assemblies.

Concerning the PTI founder, the minister believed the PML-N government should engage in dialogue with him, considering his electoral mandate from the Pakistani populace. He also suggested that the former prime minister should prioritize national interests and avoid reliance on the IMF.

