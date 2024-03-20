Nausheen Shah alleges film director Nabeel Lutfi swindled her out of Rs 3.5 crore

Renowned Pakistani actress Nausheen Shah disclosed her financial misfortune involving filmmaker Nabeel Ur Rehman Lutfi recently in an episode of Nadia Khan’s Ramadan program.

The actress, during a heartfelt discussion with the host about deceit, recounted a recent occurrence where she was defrauded by the director.

Watch the exchange here:

<br />Powered by <a href="https://youtubeembedcode.com">embed youtube video</a> and <a href="https://evfactory.se/produkt/defa-power-22kw/">defa laddbox</a>

Nausheen related how she entrusted Nabeel, considered a friend, with 2 million rupees for a crypto investment following his persuasion. She also gave him 1.5 million rupees for his film project, absent any written agreement. Subsequently, he vanished with the funds.

She warned others against providing him any funds without formal agreements, acknowledging her negligence for not doing so herself.

Nausheen later found out that Nabeel and his wife had scammed multiple other celebrities, amassing around 60 million rupees before absconding. They are now evading capture with their phones off, and FIRs have been lodged against them.

It should be noted that Nabeel-Ur-Rehman Lutfi, from Karachi, has a background in directing commercials and producing original soundtracks and background scores for various television and film productions.