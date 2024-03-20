FIR registered in Taxila over theft of designer shoes from mosque

The Taxila police have registered an FIR for the theft of a costly pair of designer shoes stolen from a mosque.

According to the FIR, the shoes are by renowned designer brand Gucci and are worth Rs 3 lac.

According to the text of the FIR, the complainant got the CCTV footage and identified the person who too came on a luxury car.

He told the police that the ‘thief’ refused to return the shoes despite admitting the mistake. According to the text of the FIR, the incident of shoe theft took place on January 23.

Copy of FIR:



