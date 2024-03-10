Zardari’s back

Asif Ali Zardari became the first person to be re-elected President, but there was a wealth of difference. His main opposition in 2013 came from the PML(N) which had put up Saeeduz Zaman Siddiqui, though he was beaten handily. Also in the running, but a distant third, was Mushahid Hussain Syed of the PML(Q). This time around, both parties were supporting him. Though it is a re-election, President Zardari might have noticed that whereas in 2013 the PPP alone was strong enough to bring him victory, this time he could not have done it without the help of the PML(N). This time, his PTI-backed opponent was Mahmood Khan Achakzai, who was one of those considered along with Mr Zardari by the ruling coalition, as a candidate. He contested this time gamely, though his defeat was preordained, barring a miracle, which did not happen. Now that this election is over, the PPP no longer needs the PML(N), and is free now to oppose it, and if need be to bring down its government.

The election season is now almost over, but in the upcoming Senate elections, each party has separate strengths and will elect their own representatives. There are only two points at which the parties might need each other. First, in the upcoming Senate by-election, where Yousaf Reza Gilani will not be re-elected unless the PML(N) votes for him. Then, towards them end of the month, the PPP candidate for the Senate Chairmanship will need PML(N) support. Although his victory was achieved comfortably, 411 votes to 181,it could have been done without PML(N) support.

A IIn 2013, the passage of the 20th Amendment lay ahead, with Mr Zardari voluntarily giving up the considerable presidential powers arrogated to himself under the Eighth Amendment. This time, the main issue facing the country is how to avoid the kind of delay that made the general election about six months late, and caused a six-month delay in the election Mr Zardari just won. President Zardari only had presidential powers, but everyone knew that he was still head of his party, and the government deferred to him, with one PM even going home to avoid taking action against him. Mr Zardari may not be facing the same level of criminal liability, but he also now faces a tenure where the government will be headed by an opposing party.