Illegal foreigners seriously affecting Pakistan’s security, economy: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said on Thursday that the Pakistan Army will continue to undertake its selfless and sacred duty of safeguarding every inch of the motherland till the last drop of blood.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS passed these remarks during a visit to Peshawar.

During the visit, the army chief was given a detailed briefing on overall security situation, ongoing counter-terrorism operations, repatriation of Illegal foreigners and socio-economic developments in the Newly Merged Districts.

#ISPR General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Peshawar. @OfficialDGISPR #PakistanArmy #Pakistan #COAS was given a detailed briefing on overall security situation, ongoing counter-terrorism operations, repatriation of Illegal foreigners and… pic.twitter.com/ybCAf15mJc — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) December 7, 2023

While interacting with the officers and soldiers who have displayed gallantry actions during different counter terrorism operations, COAS Asim Munir lauded their heroic and exemplary feats saying: “Nation takes pride and acknowledges the accomplishments of its Armed Forces. Pakistan is destined to succeed and Pakistan Army will continue to undertake its selfless and sacred duty of safeguarding every inch of the motherland till last drop of blood, InshaAllah”.

The COAS also had an interactive session with the participants of the First National Workshop Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NWKP-1).

While addressing the participants, Army Chief Asim Munir said: ‘’The resolute support of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Security Forces has resulted in stability in the province and materialization of progress on projects of socio-economic development’.’

Linking the prosperity of Pakistan with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the COAS emphasised that nefarious designs of the forces inimical to peace and stability of Pakistan are being foiled through a synergetic and comprehensive strategy, ISPR quoted COAS as saying.

The army chief also highlighted the importance of economic growth and development in Newly Merged Districts.

“Illegal foreigners were seriously affecting Pakistan’s security and economy. The decision to repatriate them has been taken by the government in the interest of Pakistan. Illegal foreigners are being repatriated to their countries in a humane and dignified manner as per the established norms,” the military’s media wing quoted him as saying.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps.