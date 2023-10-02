Swat Qaumi Jirga vows not to let terrorism come back to haunt region

SWAT: The elders and members of Swat Qaumi Jirga on Sunday declared that they were cognizant of the prevailing law and order situation, reiterating the resolve that the entire population of the region would stand against terrorism in the valley.

They expressed the views during a grand Jirga held here in Shamak area of Khwazakhela Tehsil. The jirga was headed by Abdul Qahar Khan and was addressed by Mukhtar Yousafzai, Khurshid Kakaji, Muhammad Ayub Khan, Dr Fazal Subhan, Muhammad Ali Khan, Fathullah Khan, Khawaja Muhammad Khan, Muhammad Hanif Qais, Dr Amjad Ali, Advocate Abrar, Advocate Ali Namdar and others. Apart from Jirga members and political leaders, a large number of people also participated in the meeting.

They said they received information from different areas about the appearance of terrorists and people of Swat receiving messages and threatening calls from unidentified people, demanding “extortion money” from the locals.

“We make it very clear to all the anti-state elements that there is no room for them in Swat and other parts of Malakand Division. We are peaceful people and want peaceful life on our land,” they asserted.

They said that the people of Swat were not against any development but would not allow destruction in the name of development.

“There is a need for a concrete plan to promote tourism in Swat rather than destroying agricultural sector. If the government wants to construct a motorway, we welcome it, but it should be constructed along the Swat River and not on the agricultural lands,” they argued.

They also urged the government pay compensation to land owners of Khwazakhela Bypass at the market rate because the land was their only source of livelihood.

They also revealed the plan to expand the Swat Qaumi Jirga to every Tehsil of Swat so that issues could be resolved at local level. “We want to make the Swat Quami Jirga more active, which is why we are expanding the jirga to every tehsil so that the burning issues at local level can be resolved on a priority basis,” they said.

They said they would play their role for the peace and go to the last extent for the peace of Swat. They also demanded the higher authorities to hand over management of the Khawazakhela Veterinary Hospital, and the Pakistan-Austrian Institute for Tourism & Hotel Management in Gulli Bagh to the departments concerned.