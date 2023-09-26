Senate body raises concerns over appointments, pension deficit in MoST

ISLAMABAD: In a recent session, the Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology, chaired by Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, addressed critical issues regarding government appointments and a substantial pension deficit.

The committee began by emphasizing the limited mandate of the caretaker government, asserting that it lacks the authority to make regular appointments, which are reserved for elected governments. The focus shifted to the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), where concerns were raised about its operations.

Acting Director-General of PSQCA presented alarming statistics, revealing that 15 employees served on a “look after” basis, with numerous others on deputation. Moreover, the Authority currently grappled with a staggering 321 vacant positions. The committee was prompted to submit a summary for the appointment of a regular Director-General to the Prime Minister’s office.

Simultaneously, the committee forwarded a summary for the appointment of a Director-General on an additional charge basis. After careful consideration, it was decided to maintain the current caretaker arrangement until an elected government assumes power. This delay, attributed to ongoing court cases and employee representations, left committee members dissatisfied.

To expedite the appointment process, the committee instructed the identification of promotion quotas and direct recruitment quotas to clear the backlog at PSQCA. In addition to these concerns, the committee was briefed on the alarming pension deficit faced by Comsats University employees.

The Rector of Comsats University disclosed that employees were initially enrolled in a contributory pension fund. However, in 2010, the university’s board of governors opted for pension benefits, deducting 15 percent of employees’ basic pay. To date, approximately Rs1.6 billion have been collected, but the estimated pension liability is Call pecility donn expected to reach Rs6 billion by 2035, resulting in a staggering Rs5 billion deficit.

Committee members expressed dismay at the lack of financial planning by the CUI administration and called for a thorough inquiry into the matter. Senator Tareen established a subcommittee to address various issues, including those related to pay scales, at Comsats University.

The committee concluded its session by ratifying the appointment of Senator Prince Ahmed Omer Ahmedzai as a member of the Board of Governors of the Pakistan Council of Science and Technology. The meeting was attended by distinguished senators, including Senator Kamran Murtaza, Senator Sana Jamali, and Senator Dr. Humayun Mohmand.