Mushahid ‘smells mother of all deals’ with PTI chief

LAHORE: Veteran politician and Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed on Monday hinted at a ‘deal’ with the incarcerated PTI chairman, saying they are ‘unable’ to handle prisoner No 804 and it seemed there would be a “Mother of all deals” with the PTI chief.

In an exclusive interview with a private TV channel, Mushahid Hussain Syed, who is also heading Senate Standing Committee on Defence, responded to Western leaders’ queries about the issue between the PTI chief and the Establishment as a matter of ‘quarrel among lovers’, in which there is also a possibility of forgiveness.

Mushahid Hussain Syed said Pakistan cannot bear the brunt of any other confrontation. Everyone should work for the betterment of the country.

Responding to another question, Mushahid Hussain said the military establishment is ‘against’ accountability of its men by others. They have their own accountability system, he added.

The lawmaker said he did not attend the London meeting, in which it was decided to support the extension to Qamar Javed Bajwa as chief of the army staff.

He regretted that the PDM government gave new life to the PTI and its chief in 2022 through a no-confidence move. “He (Imran) was down….. and out, but PDM gave him a new life and now they will have to face him”, he pointed out.

He advised PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to adopt a “generous” and “forward-looking approach” by forgiving and moving forward, cautioning against fixating on the accountability of former army generals.

During the interview, the PML-N leader underscored the importance of forgiveness and moving forward, citing counsel he received from the late Nelson Mandela, who believed that generosity was a crucial trait for a statesman. He also referenced the teachings of Hazrat Ali, who advocated for a similar approach to justice and revenge.

“Forgive, forget, and move on. We must take a forward-looking approach,” Senator Hussain stated, acknowledging the legitimacy of Nawaz’s anger while recognizing the necessity of accountability.