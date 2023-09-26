Govt likely to remove Dr Touqeer Shah from Secretary to PM slot

ISLAMABAD: The Federal government is likely to remove Dr Touqeer Shah from Secretary to Prime Minister important slot.

Sources said that the caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar is likely to remove Dr Touqeer Shah from the SPM slot after returning to Pakistan from abroad.

Dr Touqeer Shah got one year’s extension in his service on contract basis upon his superannuation in the last week of December 2022.

The former PM Shahbaz Sharif in July this year had also approved his posting as Executive Director World Bank for four years which will start from the last week of October this year.

Sources said that the government is considering names of Secretary Housing and works Dr Shahzad Bangash, Secretary Economic Affairs Kazim Niaz and Secretary Finance Imdad Ullah Bosal for new SPM.

Sources said that the government may also transfer DC Islamabad in coming days.

The incumbent DC Islamabad is lobbying for DG Lahore Development Authority position, sources claimed.

They said that the Establishment division after the directions of the PM will refer the cases to the Election Commission of Pakistan for approval of the proposed transfers and postings.