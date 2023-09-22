Heavy rains expected across Pakistan till September 24

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday predicted heavy rainfall across various regions of the country from today, September 22, until September 24.

The Western winds have penetrated the upper regions of the country and are poised to bring strong winds and heavy precipitation to various areas, including Karachi and Hyderabad in Sindh.

In addition to these cities, the Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain in Sibi, Kalat, Lasbela, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad during these three days.

There is a significant risk of low-lying areas becoming inundated, along with potential damage to vulnerable infrastructure due to the strong winds accompanying the rain.

The Meteorological Department has also issued instructions to all relevant organizations to remain on high alert. It has specifically warned about the likelihood of flooding in certain low-lying areas, including Sajawal, Umarkot, and Tharparkar.

Furthermore, the Meteorological Department has cautioned residents and authorities in the Murree, Guliyat, Kashmir, and Hazara divisions about the elevated risk of landslides due to the heavy rainfall.

It is important to note that the rainfall has already commenced in Rawalpindi and Islamabad today, with the Meteorological Department’s Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) reporting a total of 30mm of rainfall in the twin cities.