Pakistan announces 18-member ICC World Cup 2023 squad

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the squad for upcoming World Cup 2023 on Friday.

The chief selector and former skipper, Inzamam-ul-Haq announced the 18-member squad at a press conference. He said Babar Azam is captain and Shadab Khan will be vice-captains in the national squad.

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is scheduled to be held in India from Oct 5 and Pakistan will play its first match in the World Cup against the Netherlands on Oct 6.

The Squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafiq, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Muhammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Muhammad Wasim Jr., Hasan Ali, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha and Osama Mir.

Reserve:

Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed and Zaman Khan

The announcement, initially planned for yesterday, was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

Cricket enthusiasts nationwide have been eagerly awaiting this revelation, as it marks a crucial step in Pakistan’s journey to compete on the global stage in the ICC World Cup.

Sources within the PCB indicate that the national cricket team will depart for India on September 27.

The first warm-up match of the national squad will be contested against New Zealand on September 29.

Yesterday, a performance review meeting was held for the Pakistan cricket team, attended by key stakeholders.

Dr. Sohail Saleem, responsible for player well-being and fitness, gave a comprehensive briefing on the injuries and rehabilitation progress of the players, ensuring that the selected squad will be in prime physical condition for the upcoming World Cup.