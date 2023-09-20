CPEC, CPFTA gave new dimension to Pak-China economic, trade ties: Naqvi

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that stronger and comprehensive relationship between Pakistan and China is indispensable for the best interest of both countries.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of 3rd Ningxia International Friendship Cities Forum at Yinchuan in China on Wednesday.

Syed Mohsin Naqvi said that our commitment was to ensure peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

“Joint efforts are needed for Special Economic Zones, completion of all ongoing projects and rapid development of Gwadar port,” he added.

The caretaker chief minister said that CPEC and China Pakistan Free Trade Agreement have given a new dimension to economic and trade relations.