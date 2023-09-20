PCT&VI and NRSP inked MoU to offer free Diplomas to Gwadar Youth

ISLAMABAD: Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute (PCT&VI) of the University of Gwadar (UG) and the National Rural Support Program (NRSP) Turbat-Gwadar Region have joined hands, sealing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU offered the youth residing in the rural expanse of District Gwadar and its neighboring areas free-of-cost diplomas and short courses across a diverse array of trades.

It was inked at the main Seminar Hall of UG, to empower the budding talents with skills paving the way for holistic development within rural communities, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.

The agreement aims to provide youth in rural areas with demand-driven vocational training, equipping them with modern skills for employment and self-sufficiency.

Executive Director PCT&VI and the Pro Vice-Chancellor UG Professor Syed Manzoor Ahmed and Regional General Manager of the NRSP Nabeel Ahmed signed the MoU.

Registrar University of Gwadar Dolat Khan, NRSP Program Manager Gwadar Peer Jan Baloch and other officers of both organizations were also present on the occasion.

As per the MoU, the NRSP will play a pivotal role in bolstering the training initiatives.

This support encompasses the enhancement of training curricula, the augmentation of instructor capabilities, and the expansion of training facilities at select PCT&VI at UG locations.

This comprehensive approach underscores a commitment to fostering a robust and effective vocational training environment.

The state-of-the-art PCT&VI has been built with the Chinese Government’s grant under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the port city of Gwadar.

The people of Gwadar are the main stakeholder of the Port City of Gwadar.

This PCT&VI is designed to shape and enhance the skills of the active population of Gwadar to participate in the growth of the Port City.