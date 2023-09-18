FBR forms six-member committee for restructuring of Customs Department

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue has formed a six member committee for restructuring of the Customs Department.

According to documents, FBR proposed a restructuring plan with the aim to revisit the departmental structure and career progression paths of the operational staff of Customs (BS 5-16).

In 2013, upgradation of BS-14 posts of Customs Department to BS-16 resulted in Inspectors, Preventive Officers, Intelligence Officers, Examiners, Appraisers, Valuation Officers, Sr. Intelligence Officers, Inspectors (Preventive Service) and Deputy Superintendents in BS-I6 i.e. at par with the Superintendents Customs/Superintendent Preventive Service & Principal Appraisers.

Although, on one hand it temporarily addressed the long standing issue of career progression of the afore-mentioned officials however on the other hand grant of BS-16 to all of them created serious administrative issues pertaining to supervision, compliance and career progression.

Keeping the aforesaid objectives in view, Mgt/HR, Customs in consultation with Member (Customs-Operations), FBR proposed a restructuring plan with the aim to revisit the departmental structure and career progression paths of the operational staff of Customs (BS5-16).

The Member (Customs-Operations), FBR has desired that the said plan be placed before a Vetting Committee for thorough scrutiny and recommendations/findings.

The Committee shall consist of Pakistan Customs grade 20 and 21 Officers consisting of Wajid Ali, Mirza Mubassir Baig, Muhammad Junaid Jalil Khan, Muhammad Saleem, Tahir Quershi and SanaUllah who would share their findings with the Customs Within fifteen (15) days:-

The recruitment to the posts of BS-11 & BS-I4 shall be conduct by the Department. However, the process to be adopted for recruitment shall be worked out by the Vetting Committee i.e eligibility criteria/ qualifications requisite for working in the department.

Nomenclature shall be looked into and the grievances of the dying cadre (if any) shall also be kept in mind by the Vetting Committee before submission of the final recommendations.

The Committee may also suggest any other possible career path/scheme irrespective of the proposed restructuring scheme for the Customs Operational Cadres.

Apart from the Committee Members named above, the Committee is also allowed to co-opt any other Member that they feel might be helpful in completion of the said task. The Committee is required to consult stakeholders at all levels to firm up its opinion before submission of the report.