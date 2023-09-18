Former TTP Swat commander killed in IBO

SWAT/MIRANSHAH: Former commander of banned TTP Swat Naik Muhammad alias Naiko was killed in an intelligence-based-operation (IBO) by the security forces while unidentified armed men gunned down a police constable in the jurisdiction of Miranshah police station on Sunday.

The former Tehreek-e-Taliban Swat group commander was infamous for whipping women in early days of militancy.

Acting on a tip-off on Sept 7, 2023, Pakistan Army and the Counter-Terrorism Department conducted a successful IBO in Fizagat area of Swat. During the fire exchange, former Tehreek-e-Taliban Swat commander Naik Muhammad alias Niko alias Umar was killed during the operation.

According security forces, the slain terrorist commander was a close aide of former Tehreek-e-Taliban Swat chief Mullah Fazlullah and the leader of the whipping team of the group in the early days of militancy in Swat.

Naik Muhammad was also involved in dozens of terror activities against security forces in Swat during the height of militancy. After ‘Operation Rah-e-Rast’ in Swat, Naik Muhammad escaped to Afghanistan with his family members.

In June 2023, Terrorist Commander led brutal attack on police personnel near Mingora Vegetable Market. He also planned to target DPO swat through suicide attack and IED.

Earlier this year, he had snuck back into Swat with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) formation and started targeted killing of police officials. Along with this, the terrorist commander also started receiving extortion for the TTP.

Cop shot dead in North Waziristan

On the other hand, unidentified armed men gunned down a police constable in the jurisdiction of Miranshah police station on Sunday.

According to details, unknown miscreants opened fire on police official near Machas bridge in North Waziristan when he on the way back home after duty.

The police constable was killed on the spot and attackers fled the scene of crime.

The body was shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and police after registering a case into the incident started investigation.