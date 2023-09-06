The stained clean chit

The former Prime Ministers of the ‘Sharif Business Empire’ (Nawaz, Shahbaz) claim that they have been given a ‘clean chit’ by the courts. Finally they have been baptized of their previous sins. It is perhaps the highlight of their 16 months of misrule (April 2022 to August 2023) that recently ended. Though the government of PTI is blamed for the witch-hunt against them, the fact is that most cases were filed on reciprocal basis against each other. PML(N) against PPP and vice versa tried to uncover the corruption of the other side to cover their misdeeds.

The first showdown took place in November 1989 when the PML(N) moved a vote of no-confidence against the government of Benazir Bhutto. Fully backed by the establishment, BB was being cornered by PML(N). Asif Zardari came into action. Nawaz Sharif as Chief Minister Punjab rounded UP his loyal MNAs in the forest of Changa Manga while Zardari flew his bounty to Swat Valley. When the votes were counted BB survived by 12 votes. Zardari’s buying spree prevailed over the arm twisting of Nawaz. It was a showdown of the corrupt.

Initially Zardari was given the title of Mr 10 Percent but later on he took on the mantle of 100 Percent to effectively deal with the other side. When Pervez Musharraf the fourth usurper decided to go against the corruption of both the parties, the ‘Accountability Czar’ of the Sharifs tendered an unconditional tearful apology to AZ. While in exile both BB and Nawaz met in London to sign the Charter of Democracy. They agreed to establish the ‘Truth and Reconcillation Commission’ to seek apology for their previous misdeeds. With the assassination of BB in December2007, Zardari took control of the party to start a fresh race of wealth accumulation which has continued unabated since then with both parties taking turns (PPP 2008 to 2013, PML(N) 2013 to 2018).

Originally this clean chit business was started by President Farooq Leghari after he dismissed the government of his own party using the draconian Zia Amendment of Article 58(2-b). He formed the Ehtesab Bureau (EB) under Justice (retd) Mujaddid Mirza. Cases were filed for corruption with great fanfare.

Judge Sahib was very upbeat. As the interim Law Minister Justice (retd) Fakharuddin G. Ibrahim wanted to nail the loan and utility bills defaulters. Right to Information Act was also passed. Politicians across the board were in serious trouble as they did not meet the constitutional requirements. The establishment was also solidly behind the President. Fearing PPP victory, Leghari Sahib despite having serious reservations developed a soft corner for the PML(N). Loans were rescheduled, installments were allowed for utility bills enabling the ‘looters’ to contest the elections. The PML(N) won an absolute majority. Once in power they established cases against Zardari. He was arrested for corruption and extortion. The President, Chief Justice and Army Chief were cornered and sent home.

For effective accountability Musharraf created the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to replace the EB. It had widespread powers to arrest the accused. While investigation and prosecution remained weak, ‘Shock and Awe’ was created with unnecessary arrests. Political engineering was also carried out by issuing ‘Clean Chits’ to those who betrayed their parties. The PML(Q) came out of the PML(N), the PPP (Patriots) out of PPP (Parliamentarians). Services of MQM were made available. The religious parties formed the MMA to form a government in KP. Serious corruption charges were filed against the politicians across the board. While Zardari refused to leave, the Sharifs left the country under an agreement with the dictator. After the resignation of Musharraf both Zardari and Nawaz took turns in office but the cases remained. NAB laws were not changed, the ‘Shock and Awe’ continued unabated against the opponents. The PTI government inherited most of these cases of corruption filed in reciprocity against each other, setting the stage for ‘Corrupt against the Corrupt’.

Nawaz promised on the floor of the House that he would present the entire money trail but then he backed off as it did not exist. The IPPs continue to haunt the nation with unaffordable power generation. Zardari was the key player in signing one-sided contracts with IPPs in 1994 which have expanded since then, taking the total to 75. While the Power produced at Thar costs around Rs 8 to 10 per unit, the IPPs are touching Rs 50. The so-called ‘clean chit’ is so stained and soiled with the sweat and blood of the people that the electricity bills are being burnt across the country.

As the charges were serious there were no chances of a ‘Clean Chit’ unless the NAB laws were changed and prosecution neutralized. The upright investigation officers were either sidetracked or fell sick and perished, as did the important witnesses. There is a famous Punjabi saying about a smart blind man who distributed sweets only amongst his own family members. Once charged for a legal infringement there can be only two outcomes; Guilty or Not Guilty, but in this case the fangs of law were drawn to render the judges helpless which resulted in ‘clean chits’ but the ‘stains’ remained. To travel between Lahore and Islamabad on M-2 Motorway one has to travel about 100 km extra with the present toll rate of Rs 3 per Km it comes to Rs 300.

It is widely alleged that the kickbacks in the construction of M-2 were used to purchase Avenfield Apartments in London.

