NATIONAL

Pakistan facing exterior challenges: Aneeq Ahmed

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Sunday said that Pakistan was facing some exterior challenges.

He said that they came into power on August 17 and the incident of Jaranwala occurred on August 16.

The minister, during his visit to Jamia Banoria Aalmia addressing the students, said, ‘We will not let Pakistan become Modi’s India.’

He said that the teachings of Islam were only the solution to socioeconomic challenges being dealt with by the nation.

The minister said that the Ulema could spread the message of love and peace across the globe.

He said that Islam teaches us to love and respect others.

