Rickshaw driver catches two robbers

KARACHI: Brave rickshaw driver caught two robbers fleeing after injuring a citizen upon resistance who were later handed over to police after sound thrash by citizens.

According to details, two robbers shot injured a citizen upon resistance during robbery near Mosamiat Mobile Market in Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi.

A rickshaw driver present near the scene hit the bike of fleeing robbers and held them.

Citizens gathered at the scene and gave sound thrash to robbers before handing them over to police.

The citizen injured by robbers was shifted to hospital for treatment.

Citizen set ablaze bike after manhandled by police.

A citizen set ablaze his motorcycle outside Karachi Press Club on Sunday in protest against manhandled by 15 Madadgar Police personnel.

Harison who runs online bike service said that after seeing suspects near Cantt Station, he informed 15 Madadgar. He said that when 15 Madadgar Police reached the scene, they instead of searching for suspects said that you seem to be drunk and tortured me.

Harison in protest of police behavior burnt down his motorcycle outside Karachi Press Club. He was shifted to police station for investigation.

SSP South taking the notice of the incident directed an inquiry and assured that action will be taken against police if found guilty.