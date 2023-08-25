Nawaz to return in October, says Shehbaz after London meeting

LONDON: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif announced on Friday that the party’s supreme leader and former premier Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October and will face his pending court cases.

“Nawaz Sharif will come back in October and face the law. There are no second thoughts about it,” Shehbaz Sharif said while speaking to the media following a meeting with Nawaz in London.

Shehbaz said that his brother’s name was not even present in Panama Papers, adding that 450 Pakistanis were mentioned in Panama leaks but no one takes their names. “Nawaz Sharif was targeted unjustly and through a conspiracy,” he asserted.

The former premier questioned when Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were being mistreated in jail, where was the chief justice then? “They were forced to sleep on the floor and were told that they would have to eat prison food,” he added.

He further criticised the dual standards of justice prevailing in the country, saying, “The chief justice knew about these events very well. If only he had inquired, it would have been better. It’s a double standard that has damaged Pakistan’s justice system due to the actions of a few individuals.”

Regarding the upcoming general elections, Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that the coalition government dissolved the assemblies as per the Constitution.

“Now, the chief election commissioner has the constitutional and legal responsibility to conduct elections. Our party would assist ECP as much as possible to ensure fair and transparent elections,” he added.

Earlier, a meeting was held at Nawaz Sharif’s residence in London as both PML-N heavyweights discussed the current political landscape and the strategy for the upcoming elections.

Other senior party leaders including Suleman Shahbaz and Sajjad Khan were also present in the meeting.

Nawaz Sharif urged party members to prepare for the upcoming elections and mobilise all party units for active participation. It was further told that Shehbaz will extend his stay in London.