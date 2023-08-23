NATIONAL

Pakistan, Qatar agree to enhance cooperation in customs and tax

By Staff Report

Islamabad: Pakistan and Qatar have agreed to enhance cooperation in areas of customs and tax to further boost trade relations between the two brotherly countries.

 

Essa Mohammad Al-Dasem Al-Kubaisi, Charge d’ Affaires of Qatar, visited the Federal Board of Revenue Headquarters today and held a meeting with Chairman FBR Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana.

 

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in areas of customs and tax to further boost trade relations between the two brotherly countries.

 

It was agreed that mutual collaboration would be strengthened by sharing best practices and expertise of the two countries in these fields.

 

This exchange of knowledge would help optimize processes, enhance efficiency and facilitate smooth bilateral trade.  Streamlining the procedures and reducing trade barriers were identified as essential factors in achieving this goal.

 

The two sides also discussed several other matters including the possibility of exploring more potential areas for future cooperation between the two countries.

Previous article
China Cultural Counselor calls on Federal Minister Jamal Shah
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Rangers nab six Indian smugglers inside Pakistani territory: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Rangers troops deployed along international border with India have apprehended six Indian nationals inside Pakistani territory between July 29 and August 3,...

Growing Hindutva in India– Manipur to Gurgaon

Threat from religious extremism

Arrest of ex-PTI Sindh MPA confirmed; ACE, police raid houses of Zartaj Gul, Naeem Ibrahim

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.