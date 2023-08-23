Pakistan, Qatar agree to enhance cooperation in customs and tax

Islamabad: Pakistan and Qatar have agreed to enhance cooperation in areas of customs and tax to further boost trade relations between the two brotherly countries.

Essa Mohammad Al-Dasem Al-Kubaisi, Charge d’ Affaires of Qatar, visited the Federal Board of Revenue Headquarters today and held a meeting with Chairman FBR Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in areas of customs and tax to further boost trade relations between the two brotherly countries.

It was agreed that mutual collaboration would be strengthened by sharing best practices and expertise of the two countries in these fields.

This exchange of knowledge would help optimize processes, enhance efficiency and facilitate smooth bilateral trade. Streamlining the procedures and reducing trade barriers were identified as essential factors in achieving this goal.

The two sides also discussed several other matters including the possibility of exploring more potential areas for future cooperation between the two countries.