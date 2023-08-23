NATIONAL

China Cultural Counselor calls on Federal Minister Jamal Shah

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Cultural Counselor, China Embassy Mr. Zhang Heqing on Tuesday called on Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah here at Heritage and Culture Division.

Chinese Counselor felicitated Jamal Shah on assuming charge as Federal Minister.
During Meeting, they discussed mutual interest issues particularly cultural exchange programs.
Chinese Counselor extended special invitation to the Federal Minister for attending ongoing Gandhara exhibition being held in China. The Federal Minister assured to visit the exhibition during his visit to China.

The Counselor also congratulated renowned artist Jamal Shah on releasing his first ever Pak China joint feature film Ba’tie Girl.

The federal minister said that Pak China should collaborate in all fields of art as there lies huge scope, adding that it will further strengthen people to people ties between two friendly nations.
The minister also expressed his desire to restart cultural activities at China Culture Center and also reinitiate Pak China cultural exchange program.

Previous article
LHC disposes petition filed against ECP’s delimitation notification
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Growing Hindutva in India– Manipur to Gurgaon

The general elections of 2014 in India, resulted in a triumph for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and as a result, a Pro-Hindu leader...

Threat from religious extremism

Arrest of ex-PTI Sindh MPA confirmed; ACE, police raid houses of Zartaj Gul, Naeem Ibrahim

‘Unnecessary delay’: PTI core committee decides to move SJC against IHC Chief Justice

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.