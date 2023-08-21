Islamabad Club puts on hold membership despite getting Rs830m advance entrance fee

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Club has put on hold dozens of government officials as well as private citizens membership despite getting advance entrance fee amounting Rs830 million, disclosed the Federal government (Civil) Audit Report 2022-23.

According to documents, the management of Islamabad Club received advance entrance fee amounting to Rs83.7 million during the financial year 2020-21 for membership of the Club.

The audit observed that advance entrance fees were received from the applicants from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 but membership cases were not decided and finalized till November 30, 2021.

The audit further observed that this advance fee was in addition to previous advance entrance fees worth Rs310.988 million received during the financial years 2002-03 to 2019-20 but membership was not yet finalized.

It further observed that the management did not set requirements to process an application within Minimum calendar days from the date the club received a complete application for membership along with half amount of entrance fee.

Audit is of the view that pending decision of membership cases is leading to undo retention of money deposited by the applicants and non-finalization of cases is a question mark on the transparency of allotment of membership.

Management replied that applicants from the year 2003-16 were mostly interviewed. However pending applications due to file status are incomplete, remained absent in interviews and Deferred by the balloting committee.

Other applicants are also being interviewed or scheduled for future interviews on their turn.

The para was discussed in the DAC meeting held on December 14, 2022. The DAC directed the Islamabad Club to submit a revised and cogent reply to Audit within four weeks.

Revised and cogent reply was not furnished to Audit within two weeks on 02.01.2023.

Audit recommends that effective steps should be taken for finalization of outstanding membership.